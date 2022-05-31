Beyer Road between Stephens and Reek roads in Sherman Township will be closed to all traffic effective immediately due to a failing culvert and concrete headwall, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The 5-foot diameter culvert is in very bad condition and the concrete headwall has cracked and is tilting to the north. The MCRC has completed the survey work and will be applying for an emergency permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to replace the culvert.
Barricades will be placed on Beyer Road to warn motorists of the closure.
A full road closure with additional barricades will be placed at the culvert location. The roadway will be closed for several weeks.