Bryant Road between Jebavy Drive and Sherman Road, starting at the west entrance to Ludington Elementary School, will be closed to all traffic for about eight hours on Thursday, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
The road will be closed for hot-mix asphalt paving work which is expected to start around 7:30 a.m. and should take eight hours to complete, the release stated.
The roadway will be open to traffic Thursday late afternoon.
Pavement marking will be completed on Friday, Sept. 2.
Ludington Elementary School resumes classes Tuesday, Sept. 6.