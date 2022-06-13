Mason County Sheriff's Det. Sgt. Thomas Posma was awarded the Michigan Sheriffs' Association's Presidential Citation and Medal recently during an awards ceremony by the organization.
The award is given to recognize outstanding and extraordinary professional and personal service to the criminal justice system and law enforcement profession, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, who is also the president of the association.
Posma began his career in 1992 after graduating from West Shore Community College with a 4.0 grade point average, Cole stated. He began his career with the Lake County Sheriff's Office on the road patrol and moved to the Mason County office in 1994. He joined the detective bureau in 1998 and earned his current rank in 2004.
In a letter from then Benzie County Sheriff Robert Blank regarding assistance provided in the apprehension of a “brutal murder” suspect, Blank wrote Tom’s work as “crucial” in that arrest and eventual conviction, according to the release.
Posma has been recognized for his work related to multiple homicide cases. Among these involved the death investigations of two children and one infant, which all ended in convictions for homicide, according to the release. In addition, Posma headed up two homicides which led to convictions of a total of eight persons for their involvement in those death. He also played key roles in the investigations and arrests in cases where law enforcement officers had been shot.