PoWeR! Book Bags celebrated another successful distribution this fall and winter with more than 7,500 books and 2,000 book bags handed out in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties.
One of the volunteers related a story where their granddaughter showed them excitedly what they received from a recent distribution. They enjoyed their new writing booklets, a 24-pack of crayons, a composition book, a finger puppet and books. The volunteer related the story to her fellow PoWeR! Book Bags volunteers.
Between Thanksgiving and winter break, the organization — with its community partners at schools, local health departments, Head Start, preschools, food and baby pantries and other sites for family assistance — distributed more than 25,000 books and 7,500 literacy-filled book bags to children in a 20-county area.
Children select free books and receive a bag, then choose more books and writing materials throughout the year.
“Every additional book into a home and every new writing booklet add more opportunities for children to read, write, create and explore their worlds,” stated Kara Gregory, founder of the program. “It is such a pleasure to be able to gift children with these opportunities. It is only possible because of our community partners, amazing volunteers and generous donors and grantors.
“We are immensely grateful to everyone for collectively working to make this happen.”
There were several partners that assist the program including HELP Ministries; the Hardman Construction Fund of the Community Foundation of Mason County; the Community Foundation for Oceana County; the Grandma Pete Memorial Fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County; Lake County Community Foundation; the Great Start Collaborative for Mason-Lake-Oceana; the Manistee County Community Foundation; the Doug Schlaff Youth Fund of the Manistee County Community Foundation; the Pennies From Heaven Foundation; ITC; Consumers Energy Foundation; the Ludington Meijer store.