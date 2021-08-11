Crews from Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy continue to work on various power outages throughout Mason County Wednesday morning.

First responders from various fire departments and crews with the Mason County Road Commission are also working to close off areas where the most damage is.

Severe weather started hitting West and Northern Michigan after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winds reportedly as high as 70 mph knocked down trees, limbs and power lines, according to a press release from Consumers Energy. Crews started assessing damage and restoring power overnight, and their work likely will continue through the week.

Consumers customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Heavy storms swept through the state last night causing power outages for many Great Lakes Energy members, too. More than 20,000 members across 19 counties are without power.

Most of the damage caused by the storms is in Barry, Kalkaska, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties. Other counties impacted by storm activity include Allegan, Antrim, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Grand Traverse, Kent, Manistee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Otsego, Ottawa, and Wexford.

Great Lakes Energy line crews, along with the assistance of contract crews, responded to outages throughout the night. Efforts to restore service continue, as line crews further assess and respond to widespread damage.

If power is not restored by 10 p.m. tonight, the power companies are reminding residents who are requiring power should make alternative plans for the overnight hours.

The public is urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1, Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or Great Lakes Energy at 888-485-2537.

The power companies also ask the public to keep a safe distance from crews due to health precautions and to allow them to do their work.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

• Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

• Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

• Power companies will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

• In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.