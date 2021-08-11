SCOTTVILLE — A live power line above the Scottville Optimist Club broke during Tuesday night’s storm, and the metal roof of the building might have been punctured. The area, on Green Street behind West Shore Bank, is being cordoned off until repair crews can assess the situation.

The power line broke shortly before midnight Tuesday, and Consumers Energy was contacted. Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner called Consumers again around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to City Manager Jim Newkirk.

Newkirk said area has been blocked off since the line broke. Police and fire crews showed up to make sure nobody entered as the hours passed and repair crews from Consumers Energy had not shown up.

"The police were keeping an eye on it, and we posted (a message) for people to stay away from it, but since 7:30 we’ve been waiting for Consumers,” Newkirk said.

Newkirk said he believes the power line broke through the roof and into the building.

“I don’t know how it could not have gone through,” Newkirk said. “The wires are live and they’re laying in the roof, or, best we can tell … the wires are making contact with the roof, and Great Lakes Energy advised not to enter the building."

Newkirk said around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday that he had not yet received an estimate time of arrival from Consumers.

Police Chief Matt Murphy said "some smoke and flames" were seen at the building.

He added that, because the Optimist Hall roof is metal, officials are taking extra precautions to make sure no one gets hurt.

“Nobody’s getting close to the building at all," Murphy said. "With it being a metal building it possibly could be energized."

In addition to the Scottville Police Department, the Scottville and Custer fire departments were also on scene, along with a Great Lakes Energy vehicle.