Power outages are being reported in Mason County by Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy as strong winds, heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning fill the sky above the area Tuesday night.
According to Consumers, at at least 1,000 customers could be without power in Mason County. In Ludington, Scottville and Custer, specifically, there are between 201 and 1,000 reported outages, as of 10:54 p.m. Monday night.
Great Lakes Energy is reporting 1,895 people are without power as of 10:54 p.m., a total of 25.96 percent of GLE's customers in Mason County.
Crews are working to restore power to affected areas.