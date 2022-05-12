The Mason County Promise Zone Board held an open house on Monday to honor its founders and steering committee, who contributed funding and efforts to make the Promise Scholarship possible.
In order to establish the Promise Scholarship in 2018, the Promise’s original steering committee worked with local donors to raise funds to award the first two years of the scholarship. The donors’ generosity enabled the Promise Zone to become eligible to capture state education dollars to fund additional years of the scholarship.
In fall 2022, the Promise Zone will receive its third year of state funding to support Promise Scholarships, which has awarded nearly one million dollars since its inception. To date, 51 percent of Mason County students who attended West Shore Community College as Promise Scholars have depended on Promise Scholarship funds to afford their tuition expenses.
Samantha Goodman, 2021 WSCC graduate and Promise scholar, opened the event by sharing about how the Promise Scholarship has provided her with opportunities to achieve a debt-free associate degree that will allow her to continue at Ferris State University this fall to become a high school social studies teacher.
Superintendents and representatives from local school districts, West Shore Community College President Scott Ward, and Mason County Historical Society Executive Director Rebecca Berringer accepted plaques, which honor the Promise Scholarship funders and organizers to hang at their organizations. Representatives from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Mason County Board of Commissioners and State Senator Curt VanderWall joined the Mason County Promise Zone Board in honoring the group.