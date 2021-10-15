Samantha Goodman was first inspired to pursue a teaching career through the Educator Academy CTE course she took while attending Mason County Eastern High School.

After graduation, Goodman decided to use the Mason County Promise Scholarship to attend West Shore Community College.

Now, the MCE alumna from Fountain is a WSCC Associate Degree holder who is still at the local college, taking both Ferris courses through WSCC and looking forward to transferring to Ferris in 2022 to major in elementary education.

WSCC has multiple programs that offer classes through partner institutions, while students remain at WSCC. After Goodman got her first degree, she planned to “take as many Ferris classes through West Shore before I transfer," which will minimize Ferris tuition costs after she transfers.

"The Mason County Promise has helped me afford tuition and to get a feel for what college is all about," Goodman said, adding, "WSCC provides ample resources and services that are essential for academic growth and building confidence.”

Goodman's career goals include completion of a bachelor’s and a master's degree in education, after which she would like to return to Mason County.

"I plan to teach and want to continue helping my community,” she said.

During her time at WSCC, Goodman became involved in Pi Theta Kappa honors society, which allows her to give back to her community through service projects.

The ambitious scholar also holds a job as a local preschool teacher at her church. Goodman even spoke to high school seniors at the 2021 Mason County Eastern Decision Day event, as a way to give back to her high school and share her positive experiences in pursuing a degree locally.

“I would encourage students to find what interests them and use the Promise," she stated. "Students have the opportunities to explore at WSCC and identify what they want to do for the future — every experience is worth it! Having a tuition-free opportunity is beneficial!”

To find out more about the Mason County Promise, visit masoncountypromise.org.