Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth M. Hand announced Wednesday morning that the prosecutor's office has charged Craig David Overla, formerly of Ludington, with one count of open murder, one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse first-degree, all as a habitual fourth offender.

Overla is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the release noted.

On March 22, 2019 members of the Ludington Police Department and other emergency personnel responded to a call regarding an unresponsive infant. The three month old child, the son Overla, was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and subsequently air lifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital.

After life saving measures failed the child was pronounced dead on April 26, 2019.

Following the investigation by the Ludington Police Department and Michigan State Police, a comprehensive review of the available investigative reports, legal research and consideration of the totality of the circumstances of the case, Hand issued the below listed charges against Overla on July 15:

• Count 1: open murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison;

• Count 2: felony murder, which carries a penalty of mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole; and

• Count 3: first-degree child abuse, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison

Overla is also charged as a habitual four offender. Overla was arraigned on Tuesday by Magistrate David Glancy, according to the release. Overla is currently being held without bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 11:15 a.m. before Susan K. Sniegowski.

The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office would like to thank all responding agencies, including the Michigan State Police, Ludington Police Department, Life EMS, Ludington Fire Department, the medical staff at Spectrum Health, the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office and Child Protective Services for their investigation and care in this matter.