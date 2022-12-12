Ring in the new year in downtown Ludington with a free, high-energy event that is filled with fun for everyone. Returning for the 12th year, the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is expected to draw crowds that will pack the main intersection of downtown, open to pedestrians only for holiday revelry.

Festivities kick off at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 on Ludington Avenue when participants can enjoy music, a beer tent, and the highlight of the evening, West Michigan’s largest New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The lighted ball will be dropped at the stroke of midnight, followed by a fireworks display downtown.

“This annual event has become the quintessential New Year’s Eve activity in Ludington,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the event’s presenting sponsor. “People travel from all over the state to attend this amazing countdown event. We invite all to come and enjoy the night and stay for the weekend to enjoy all of the winter activities Ludington has to offer.”

Other highlights of the evening include:

• Free, family entertainment

• Beer, wine and seltzer available for purchase

• Commemorative light-up glasses for sale

• Music by 102.7 WMOM DJ, Chris Nicholas

• Warm-up stations at downtown businesses hosting their own NYE events

• Free rides home through the Safe Rides program.

Start the new year on the right foot with the Jan. 1 Ludington’s Resolution 5K at 11 a.m. through downtown. A $25 entry fee includes a custom die-cast finishers medal and a #RunLudington Fandana.

Register online or on race day at Ludington Pub from 10 to 11 a.m.

Volunteer registration for New Year’s Eve is happening now at www.downtownludington.org/nye.

Hotel and Safe Ride information is also available on the website.