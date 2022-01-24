The Pure Ludington BrrrewFest returns this coming Saturday, Jan. 29, to Legacy Plaza.
BrrrewFest will host 18 Michigan breweries showcasing their best brews, with a variety of beers, meads and ciders to sample from 1-6 p.m., Saturday. According to a press release from the Ludington & Scotville Chamber of Commerce, tickets are available online at mynorthtickets.com/events/pure-ludington-brrrewfest-1-29-2022. BrrrewFest tickets are $35 and only available online. Entry includes six drink tokens.
The seventh annual event is hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and presented in partnership by OxyChem. In addition to Michigan drink sampling, festivities will feature a live DJ, eats from Lakeside Wiener Wagon and merchandise from Gordy’s Skate Shop and Red Door Gallery, according to the release.
Participating breweries include Jamesport Brewing Co., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery, Big Hart, Founders and more. For a complete listing, see the Pure Ludington Brrrewfest Facebook event page.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Ludington State Park. The Friends group hosts programs and activities and adds volunteer support where needed at Ludington State Park for items that are not traditionally funded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who manages the park, according to the release.
For more information regarding the Pure Ludington BrrrewFest, visit http://pureludington.com/beer. Sign up to work a shift as a volunteer at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409084daca828abf85-2022