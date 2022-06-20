Enjoy the sounds of live music and views of a picturesque Lake Michigan sunset, while gathering with friends and family at the beach for a Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire.

On the fourth Thursday of each month this summer, bring your beach chairs and blankets to Stearns Park Beach to enjoy a true “Up North” evening.

A number of talented musical artists are slated to perform this summer:

● June 23 - Mason County resident Jimmy Dodson will provide a relaxing acoustic set for the first bonfire. With his solo guitar/vocals act, he is always a crowd favorite.

● July 28 - Eric Engblade is Northern Michigan “folk-rock with teeth": enchanting, encouraging, guitar strummin', banjo pickin' and kazoo commanding. The eclectic multi-instrumentalist and masterful songwriter performs with great depth, showmanship and accessibility, taking listeners on a mission from his heart to yours.

● Aug. 25 - RetroVibe Band of Grand Haven is a group of experienced musicians who are eager to play an eclectic and diverse brand of Classic Rock, R&B Soul, Blues, British Invasion. Their song selections include the Beatles, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Tears For Fears, Queen and more.

“We’re excited to bring this relaxing event back every year as a way to celebrate summer,” said Brandy Miller, president of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It's a great way to get the community together. We hope our locals and visitors take advantage of these free community events.”

Enjoy golden sands, cool water, a warm fire and beautiful sky. The sunset bonfire series is open to the public and is held from 8 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pureludington.com/Sunset-Bonfire.