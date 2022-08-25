The Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire originally scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled due to the weather, according to the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will now take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Stearns Park beach.
