On May 2, troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post and two Hart High School honor society students, Dayrin Ramirez and Selena Salinas, filled purses with care items obtained during the Purses with a Purpose event that was held through the month of April.
This event gathered purses and comfort items such as toiletries, oral hygiene products, brushes, lotions, shampoo, conditioner, candies, socks and various other items to put in these purses.
The purses will be distributed to benefit Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE) and West Shore Community College. They will be available to survivors of sexual and domestic assault and other people in need.
The event collected 93 purses that were able to be filled with a large quantity of comfort items.
In a press release, Sgt. Kelsey Case stated that the “generosity of the community is remarkable, and we want to thank all those that donated,” adding the purses “will make a difference in someone’s life.”