Quick-Way, Inc. was named a Grand Award winner in the safety contest by National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC). Quick-Way, Inc. won the award within the contest’s ‘For-Hire Carriers - Less than 3.5 Million Miles’ category, with an accident frequency of 0.00 accidents per million miles in 2020.
This is the fifth year that Quick-Way has won the award and the company’s management credits the Quick-Way employees for this accomplishment.
“Earning this award in a year as challenging as 2020 is a true testament to the resilience and professionalism of our team,” stated Melissa Alvarado, general manager for Quick-Way, Inc. “Every single person in the company must be dedicated to Safety to achieve these results.”
The NTTC awarded 22 carriers and private fleets across the nation with a Grand Award for producing the best safety records in their mileage classes, operating with the fewest accidents per million-mile rate. All winners will advance as finalists to compete for the coveted Heil Trophy. Quick-Way, Inc. will be competing in the Sutherland division against 14 other carriers in the under 15 million miles class. The winners will be announced at the annual conference June 13-15, 2021.
National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC), established in 1945, serves as the voice of the tank truck industry. Its mission is to champion safety and success in the tank truck community through advocacy and education.
Quick-Way, Inc. is a liquid bulk carrier that is celebrating its 30-year anniversary of serving the Great Lakes and Midwest markets. It employs people in Ludington and Midland as well as Illinois and Indiana, with current openings for its Toledo-based operations. Owner William Dunn founded the business on the principles of safety and integrity, and these values continue to drive the company to provide excellent service to its customers and to be an employer of choice for its drivers and staff. Quick-Way, Inc. is a certified responsible care member.