The ramping system for the SS Badger kept the ship in its dock Friday morning, according to a press lease from Lake Michigan Carferry.
According to the release, the Badger had a mechanical failure of its ramping system, and that, in turn, forced the suspension of cross-lake service.
“We have engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible,” the release stated. “They are at work now assessing the situation.”
The car ferry apologized to its customers for the interruption of service. Ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 to either change their reservation or receive a refund.