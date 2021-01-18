SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced that Rasmussen Road/Hansen Road will be closed for a mile between Dennis and Meyers roads on Jan. 20 for tree removal.
According to a press release from the road commission, it will be removing trees in that vicinity. Barricades will be placed on Rasmussen Road at the intersection with Dennis Road and Jebavy Drive warning of the closure for tree removal. The work is expected to take one to two days, weather permitting.
Residents, emergency vehicles and school busses will have access, but motorists should anticipate delays.