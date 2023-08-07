GRAND RAPIDS — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten Monday announced that Zebulon Timothy Nester, 27, of Ravenna, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, according to a press release.
U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker also ordered Nester to spend three years on supervised release after his confinement. Nester previously pled guilty to this charge in April, the release stated.
“Whether they are purchased illegally, stolen, or manufactured at home, federal law is clear: firearms, ammunition, unregistered silencers, and firearm conversion devices do not belong in the hands of felons,” Totten stated in the release. “The serious sentence imposed here shows that illegally armed criminals will face serious consequences in federal court.”
On July 1, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Nester’s residence in Ravenna. There they located a stock of firearms, unregistered firearm silencers, ammunition, firearms accessories, body armor, a 3-D printer, and 3-D printed “Glock switches,” which convert semi-automatic Glock pistols into fully automatic firearms, the release stated.
Glock switches alone, even if not attached to a firearm, are defined as machine guns under federal law. Federal law also requires firearm silencers to be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Prior to the search warrant at his residence, Nester was also apprehended by local authorities in possession of a firearm on June 8, 2022, in connection with a breaking and entering report where an additional handgun was stolen from a residence in Newaygo County, the release stated.
“Zebulon Nester blatantly and illegally possessed and sold firearms buying himself another round in federal prison. Risking the safety of our community will not be tolerated,” stated Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge James Deir in the release. “ATF and its law enforcement partners will identify and hold accountable those individuals who continue to contribute to the violence in our cities.”
Holding illegal firearm possessors accountable through federal prosecution is a centerpiece of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. The program is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through the program, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, program focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime, according to the release.