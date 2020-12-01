The recount of ballots in Ludington’s Fifth Ward is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, according to an email from Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Kelly stated she received notice that the Mason County Board of Canvassers received the go-ahead from the state’s Bureau of Elections to proceed with the recount of ballots cast in the Fifth Ward race between Angela Serna and Wally Cain.
The recount will be at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, in the basement of city’s Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Cain defeated Serna by one vote in the official results, 267 to 266, in the Nov. 3 general election. There was also one write-in vote that was not assigned to a candidate. There were also 166 undervotes, or 166 instances where voters decided not to choose a candidate.
There were 700 total ballots cast out of 1,005 registered voters for a voter turnout rate of 69.65 percent.
Serna requested a recount of November’s race. The two were running for a full four-year term for the Fifth Ward seat.
Serna, the current incumbent, won election to a partial, two-year term in 2018 by defeating Cain. Cain, at the time, was appointed to the Fifth Ward seat after Nick Tykoski resigned in June 2017. Serna won the 2018 election by four votes, and Cain requested a recount. That recount confirmed the four-vote difference, 243 to 239, and Serna has served since January 2019.