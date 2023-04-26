Online registration is now open for the 2023 Ludington Offshore Classic/Big Boys Fishing Tournament, to be held July 10-16 off the Ludington port. Throughout the week-long event, there will be contests for pros, amateurs, ladies and youths.
Registration can be completed at www.ludingtontournament.com.
The Offshore Classic Pro Division will pay $20,000 to the winner, and the Amateur Division will pay $7,500, with payouts based on number of boat entries.
This year, following a captains meeting on July 10, fishing will begin at 6 a.m. July 11, with two days of competition in the Big Boys category. Big fish and big payouts are the name of the game during this high-stakes contest.
The Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament will be held Thursday, July 13. Boats at least 18 feet long are welcome to join in the fun and weigh their five best fish for the day. This minimal-rules event is designed to pay homage to departed fishermen who have given much to the local fishing community.
The ladies and kids will have their fun on Friday, July 14. Cash awards and a trophy are up for grabs in the Ladies Pro/Am Tournament. Ladies will weigh their five best fish, with no more than three of any one species being weighed. The Ladies Big Fish will pay out $500 in each division.
The youth tournament welcomes kids 16 and younger to participate and weigh their largest fish for prizes. New this year, youth will participate in teams.
Pro/Am anglers will take to the lake on Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16. This event has been revamped to offer over and above our traditional 100% payouts. The logistics will be similar to those of the 2022 tournament, with weigh-ins conducted in a drive-through fashion, and secret cooler and awards ceremonies held under the pavilion at Waterfront Park.
In 2022, Big Boys competition winner Fin Scout of St. Joseph, took home $19,100 after bringing in the biggest boxes over two days of fishing action. It was the second time the team has landed the top spot.
“I know our team looks forward to Ludington every year, and it is my favorite week of the
season,” Fin Scout captain Joel DeVries said. “Ludington offers all the southern teams an opportunity to fish water and structure we don't see in southern Lake Michigan. The tournament is well run, the community comes out to watch the events and support their favorite teams, and we get to catch up with friends we have made from the area. What's not to love?”
Last year’s pro tournament saw Pure Injection taking away the $18,000 top prize. Its five-member crew had two days of spectacular fishing during the event, bringing in the 12-fish limit both days, weighing a total of 230.35 pounds.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, said she's looking forward to another successful, popular event.
“This will be our 21st year of hosting this tournament in Ludington,” she stated in a release. "This event never fails to bring a crowd to Ludington to enjoy our beautiful city. There’s a lot of excitement at weigh-in. Everyone wants to see the boxes open and crews grab their biggest fish to reveal to the audience.
"This is truly one of the best weeks of the summer.”