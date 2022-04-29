Registration is now open for the 20th annual Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament, which will take place July 11-17 on Lake Michigan.
Fishing off the coast of Ludington has long been a pursued pastime among anglers, and 2022 will be no exception. Tournament organizers are already planning another stellar event at Waterfront Park.
Big cash prizes are in the works for the Lake Michigan fishing tournament, which will return for the 20th year with contests for pros, amateurs, ladies and kits in 2022. Registration is now open. The Offshore Classic Pro Division will pay $15,000 to the winner, and the Amateur Division will pay $7,500, with payouts based on the number of boat entries.
2022 Events
Following a captains meeting on July 11, fishing begins at 6 a.m. July 12, with two days of competition in the Big Boys category. Big fish and big payouts are the name of the game during this high-stakes contest.
The Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament will be held Thursday, July 14. Boats at least 18 feet long are welcome to join in the fun and weigh their five best fish for the day.
This minimal-rules event is designed to pay homage to departed fishermen who have given much to the local fishing community.
The ladies and kids will have their fun on Friday, July 15. Cash awards and a trophy are up for grabs in the Ladies Pro/Am Tournament. Ladies will weigh their five best fish, with no more than three of any one species being weighed. The Ladies Big Fish will pay out $500 in each division.
The youth tournament welcomes kids 17 and younger to participate and weigh their largest fish for prizes.
Pro/Am anglers will take to the lake on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17. This event has been revamped to offer over and above our traditional 100% payouts. The logistics will be much like the 2021 tournament with weigh-ins conducted in a drive-through fashion, and secret cooler and awards ceremonies held under the pavilion at Waterfront Park.
Ludington offers a great backdrop to fun during the week of tournaments, as well as great hospitality to fishermen and their families. The tournament headquarters are flanked by two beautiful marinas, just blocks away from award-winning beaches and downtown Ludington.
There is something for everyone.
“We invite fishermen and their families back to Ludington every year,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We think it’s a wonderful place for making memories not only on the lake, but also at our beaches, parks, museums and restaurants. This tournament is second to none on the Lake Michigan coastline.”
Register for the Ludington Offshore Classic at www.LudingtonTournament.com.