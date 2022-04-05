Registration is underway for Ludington's 30th annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament at Stearns Park Beach. The event is set for June 18-19 and will welcome 700 teams to the lakeshore.

The Ludington Gus Macker is a charity event, benefiting local sports and service clubs, and organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year.

The event is sponsored by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.

In 2019, the Ludington tournament resulted in more than $27,500 in donations back to the community, with the Family Resource Center and high school athletic departments among the recipients.

The tournament has been canceled the last two years due to concerns over COVID-19 and the Chamber stated it's delighted that the event is returning this summer.

Gus Macker tournaments are designed for basketball players who love the fun of the driveway game — male or female, from age 7 to 70-plus, short and tall, the most experienced or those with little or no experience who just want to play.

With a Lake Michigan beach backdrop, Ludington will host 50 courts that will line Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive.

Food and merchandise vendors are part of the event, adding a festive flair to the tournament grounds on Father’s Day weekend.

Registration for each team of four players is $180 and ends at 5 p.m. May 30 at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.macker.com/ludington-mi.

Community members interested in volunteering at the event should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018.