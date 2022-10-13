One man’s fond trash turned out to be another man’s lucky day — one that resulted in a $50 donation to the Rotary Club of Ludington.

During the Rotary Club of Ludington’s MDOT Adopt-a-Highway trash collection along the north end of the U.S. 31 freeway Sept. 24, Rotarian John Beckett found a cell phone on the side of the southbound ramp he was cleaning.

According to Michelle King, the chair of the club’s Adopt-a-Highway effort, the glass on the phone had many cracks. It is unclear if those happened when the phone was pitched from a vehicle window.

Beckett gave the phone to King who planned to deliver it to local law enforcement.

While driving the four-mile stretch of highway (2 miles down, 2 miles back) Rotary has adopted to wrap-up and check on the trash pickers, King left the phone sitting on the front passenger seat of her car.

“I'm driving along, the phone rings. I answer it. A person says ‘Hello?’ I respond, ‘Hi, I need to tell you that this is not my cell phone,’ and the person says ‘I KNOW!,’” King relates.

It turns out, friends of the cell phone owner had been repeatedly calling his number, trying to locate his phone, which had been lost two days earlier.

“So, I give this person on the phone my own cell number, and he gives it to his friend, the owner of the cell phone,” King said.

“The owner calls me. He lives in Muskegon. He had been in Ludington two days earlier, ordered food at Ludington Meat Co, and believes he left his phone on an outdoor bench or step. When he went back to find it, it was gone.”

Apparently, someone took his phone, then threw it out the window while driving on the U.S. 31 southbound on-ramp. Beckett found it.

Michelle talked with the owner to find a safe way to get his phone back to him.

“I ended up working with a very helpful woman at the counter in Walgreens. She agreed to hold the phone in their safe until the owner came to pick it up.

“I called the owner back to tell him his phone was being held at Walgreens. He was already on his way to Ludington to retrieve it. He was so happy.”

How happy?

He asked he could send King some money, as a reward.

“I explained that we found the phone during our Rotary Club of Ludington highway clean-up,” she stated. “I told him about some of the good work that our club does for Mason County (STRIVE, scholarships, third grade dictionaries, etc).”

Then King suggested the phone’s owner send Rotary a donation instead and gave him our club's mailing address.

“And he sent us $50.”

At the weekly Rotary meeting Oct. 6, King presented Beckett with an award of sorts: a trophy for the most unique find during this year’s three Adopt-A-Highway clean-ups.

The trophy was made out of trash.