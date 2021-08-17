For the ninth year, proceeds from West Shore Bank's Rhythm & Dunes summer concert series will be donated to benefit local high school music programs. This year's concerts, held in July, raised more than ever.
The bank extends donations to Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern. Donations accepted during the concerts, online, from food vendor fees and merchandise sales totaled $15,000. School organizations who also partnered with the bank raised an additional $3,800 from their sales efforts.
“After a year of staying inside, people were ready to be out in public again and the bank was proud to plan, with safety in mind, not only an event, but a community cause to rally everyone together,” stated Raymond A. Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank. “We look forward to bringing more talented bands to the area next summer.”
Donations from Rhythm & Dunes make a real impact to the area’s school music programs. More than $85,000 has been donated to local music curriculums in the past decade.
In the release, West Shore Bank thanked the community for its support. It also extended thanks to volunteers from the Ludington High School, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern bands, the Miss Mason County Pageant, Ludington High School’s National Honor Society and soccer club, and Mason County Central girls volleyball, as well as all West Shore Bank employees.