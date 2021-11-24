Ludington Area Schools announced it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting and open house for the new Ludington Elementary School at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the school at 5771 W. Bryant Road.
The event will include a short ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the building, weather permitting, followed by tours of the new school. The open house will conclude at 2 p.m.
The new elementary school completes a big step of the first portion of the 2019 bond issue which was approved by voters in the Ludington Area Schools district to provide improvements throughout it.
“This new facility will enhance the educational environment and support the students of the Ludington community over the next generation,” stated Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis. “The district is very appreciative of the many individuals who have supported and worked to bring this project to completion.”
The district will transition to the renovation and expansion of the middle school/high school project starting in 2022.
The planned $44 million dollar improvements at the secondary school comples will occur over the next two years. In addition, improvements at Oriole Field are part of the plan as well, with design work beginning soon.
Project partners include construction management from the Christman Company and project architect, GMB Architecture and Engineering.
For more information about the project can be found on the district's website, www.lasd.net.