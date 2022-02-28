The human heart is one of the strongest organs in our body. It is responsible for pumping blood throughout our body while supplying oxygen and nutrients to us and removing toxins and waste. February was National American Heart Month where awareness is brought on how to keep your heart healthy and safe and avoid chronic issues like cardiovascular disease heart disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Each year, about 1 in 4 people die from heart disease.

There are multiple risk factors that can cause heart disease, but some key factors include having high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking. The most preventable cause of heart disease, and even death, is smoking.

Other substances such as smoking marijuana, drinking excessive alcohol and using other drugs can also impact heart health to a certain degree.

One of the biggest ways to save your heart is by quitting commercial tobacco and preventing or limiting other substance usage.

The heart gets oxygenated blood from the lungs and pumps it throughout the rest of the body.

The pathway that inhaled tobacco smoke takes through the body is from the lungs and to the heart then to brain.

Chemicals in both cigarette smoke and marijuana smoke cause the cells that line the blood vessels to become swollen and inflamed.

The chemicals from the smoke can then cause the blood to form clots which can lead to coronary heart disease or even a heart attack.

Other substances such as excessive alcohol intake can also lead to increased heart rate, weakened heart muscles, and an irregular heartbeat.

Although cardiovascular disease and heart disease have been around for hundreds of years, it is proven that the best way to protect your heart is to think about your everyday lifestyle.

Try staying more active, eating a healthy and balanced diet, and reducing out daily stress.

If you are a heavy smoker, think about starting a quit plan or talking to your primary care physician to see what options are out there for you. The best thing smokers can do for their heart is quit.

To observe American Heart Month, take some time to learn about your heart health risks. There are local tobacco treatment specialists available in your area. For additional resources and contact information visit: https://www.livewell4health.org/tobacco-cessation.