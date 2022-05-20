Many of us look forward to the month of May for the sunshine, flowers, warmer weather and the Badger’s first sailing as a symbol of the new season.

On Memorial Day, we remember loved ones lost and celebrate the many brave individuals who have served our country.

But, May is also nationally recognized as Mental Health Month. Organizations, like The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) work hard to help raise awareness about mental health issues. For 2022’s Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI will focus on the message of “Together for Mental Health.”

This message be used to bring voices together to advocate for mental health and access to care. To learn more about NAMI mental health efforts visit their website at www.nami.org.

Here at the Leeward Initiative, we thought it was important to highlight mental health this month. One in five Americans are living with a mental illness. Many individuals are diagnosed with co-occurring disorders, which means that they have a mental health diagnosis as well as a substance use disorder.

We would like to echo the theme of Mental Health Month by encouraging our community members to take care of themselves. Some things that you can do are: making sure you’re getting enough sleep; drinking water; choosing healthy foods to eat; and getting at least 30 minutes of some type of exercise daily. Additionally, engaging in mindfulness or meditation can help improve your overall health.

Be sure to visit your health care provider for preventative screenings and general health visits, not just when you are sick. Mental health practitioners can work with you to help address your mental health care.

With this said, the Leeward Initiative would like to recognize our partnership and collaboration with the Mason County Eastern Wellness Center. The MCE Wellness Center is a school-based health center for youth and young adults aged 5-21 residing in or attending school in Mason County.

At the wellness center mental health services such as mental health assessment and diagnosing, risk assessment, individual and family counseling, trauma assessment and treatment, and trauma and loss groups are all offered. If interested in these services and more, please call MCE Wellness Center at (231) 236-7599.

If you would like to get involved or have questions about anything mentioned here, please contact The Leeward Initiative coordinator at: grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583