The holidays are finally here; times when families travel both far and near to be with their loved ones.

The holiday season is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but what happens if you mix drugs, alcohol, or beer? The month of December is dedicated to National Drunk and Drugged Prevention Month. This is because it is known as one of the deadliest seasons when it comes to impaired driving.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working together with law enforcement nationwide during the 2021 holiday season to promote a few different campaigns: “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High, Get a DUI.”

These campaigns run Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, 2022, where the administration and law enforcement will be working to spread the word about the dangers of drug-impaired driving, and to remind everyone that if you plan to use drugs or alcohol, to plan ahead for a sober ride home.

Nationally, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. The following statistics are brought to you by the federal agency on impaired driving in Michigan throughout the year 2020:

• There were 9,078 alcohol-involved crashes in Michigan, with 326 alcohol fatalities statewide.

• Nearly 42% of fatalities on Michigan roadways in 2020 involved alcohol or drugs.

• There were 3,040 drug-involved crashes in Michigan with 267 drug-involved fatalities statewide.

• One person was killed in an alcohol-involved crash every 26 hours and 57 minutes.

If you’re caught under the influence while driving you can face jail time, lose your drivers license, take someone’s life away, and pay large fees. Planning ahead and finding a designated driver is a great way to keep both yourself and others safe. The Leeward Initiative partnered with local taxis and transit this past summer to keep our community safe. If you would like to find a list of sober rides visit: https://www.leewardmason.org/sober-ride-safe-summer.

For more information about the 2021 Holiday Season campaigns If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. visit https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/drug-impaired-driving/drive-high-get-dui.