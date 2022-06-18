Summer is a festive time for many families. The warm weather pushes people out of their homes to enjoy the sunshine and great company of those around them. Many families tend to host parties or gatherings with the people they care about most during the Summer.

June is National Safety Month, where the goal is to increase public awareness of the leading safety and health risks that are increased in the summer months to decrease the number of injuries and deaths.

What people may not know is during the summer months, first time use of drugs like marijuana, hallucinogens and inhalants are at an all-time high for adolescents.

If you are a parent of a teenager and are concerned how to keep your teen safe this summer from substance abuse, try having open conversations about the dangers of substance use.

The Leeward Initiative is proud to be a part of a regional campaign called TalkSooner. TalkSooner’s mission is to help parents inform youth about the dangers of substance use.

Below are some talking tips and techniques to help parents feel more confident when it comes to having the drug talk.

• Recognize and respond — Stay in the boundaries of the current conversation. Take the opportunity to embrace your teen’s viewpoints

• Keep it casual — Allow for these conversations to happen in the car, over dinner or during game night. Remember these conversations should not be a one-time thing

• Show support and offer help — During every conversation with your teen about drugs and alcohol, let them know they can always come to you for information and advice

• Encourage questions. — When setting expectations, encourage your teen to ask questions when things are not clear

This summer stay safe by visiting the TalkSooner website at https://talksooner.org/ to learn more. You can also create your own free, parent prevention packet, brought to you by The Leeward Initiative and other local substance use coalitions at District Health Department No. 10’s lobby table in Mason County.