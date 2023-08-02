Larry and Jennifer Richert transferred the leadership of their consulting firm SFM Group to their children, Alex, Nicholas and Caleb Richert last month.
Alex Richert was named president of SFM Group with brothers Nicholas and Caleb taking on new roles for their parents, Larry and Jennifer Richert, who started the business more than 30 years ago.
As founders of SFM Group, Larry and Jennifer Richert developed a stream-lined approach to connect continuous improvement, lean, and quality in a way that drives culture transformation. The consultants provide trainings that they say bring value to another organization. Those trainings include core implementation covering conflict resolution, suggestion system and orientation overviews among other services. Another service is creating training videos. A third service is a ground zero workshop where multiple departments work together, speaking the same language and work toward continuous improvement.
Alex Richert has worked for SFM Group for the past seven years, serving as a continuous improvement manager and, most recently, as the chief operating officer (COO). According to the release, he has consistently demonstrated dedication to client success and has proven instrumental in driving operational excellence and delivering results. He brings a new focus on internal business management and will continue to provide excellent project management and customer service.
Nick Richert served as continuous improvement specialist, continuous improvement manager, and Ground Zero instructor over the past four years and as an intern before that. According to the release, his enthusiasm, positive perspective, and willingness to learn anything has been a welcome addition to the SFM team. He is passionate about training SFM’s CORE offerings, is one of our excellent Ground Zero instructors, and will be leading the charge towards an improved Ground Zero experience.
Caleb Richert has served in a variety of areas of the business including as an intern, a continuous improvement coordinator, a Dynamic Documentation specialist, and most recently as SFM’s accounting and administrative specialist. During his four years with the company, he has been willing to fill the gap wherever needed, according to the release.