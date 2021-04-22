The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday morning that the anticipated bridge work on Pere Marquette Highway over Marquette Railroad will begin Monday, April 26.
Eric Nelson, the county highway engineer/project manager for the road commission, stated in an email to local media that the Michigan Department of Transportation informed the commission about the update to the bridge replacement.
Work on the replacement was originally scheduled to start on March 1. However, it was delayed as contractors hired by MDOT were working with Marquette Rail to gain access to the site to do the work it needed, the Daily News previously reported.
The Daily News previously reported that engineering proposal as it related to the demolition of the bridge by the contractor was the item that was under review by Marquette Rail. Marquette Rail indicated at the time that some information was still needed in late March for review.
While the original start date was March 1, the anticipated finish at that time was in early July.
Traffic is expected to be detoured using U.S. 10 and U.S. 31.
Work is expected to include the bridge deck, painting, approach work, new concrete curbs and gutters, new guardrails and pavement markings. The estimated cost, when MDOT announced the initial closure, was $1.3 million.
The last time major work was done on the bridge was in 1991, the Daily News previously reported.