SCOTTVILLE — Two paving projects are expected to get started Monday from the Mason County Road Commission it announced late Saturday morning.
Eric Nelson, county highway engineer for the road commission, stated that Riverview and Pleasant View drives in Pere Marquette Township will start on Monday, May 16. Nelson stated there will be one lane open using flag control, and delays should be expected.
The work will be done between Jebavy Drive and the intersection of Riverview Drive and Ivanhoe Road.
After crews complete those roads, two segments of roads in Victory Township will be paved. Victory Corner Road on both sides of the bridge over the Lincoln River will be paved.
Paving is also expected to take place on Dewey Road between Stiles and Amber roads.
Both roads will be reduced to one lane with flag control.