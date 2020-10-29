The Mason County Road Comission announced Thursday that Benson Road between Fountain and Millerton roads will be paved today, Friday, Oct. 30, weather permitting.
The road commission noted that residents, school buses, emergency vehicles will have access and delays are to be expected. Drivers are expected to proceed with caution.
The paving near Ford Lake on Fountain and Benson roads between Larson and Millerton roads was completed Wednesday. There was a delay because of weather and scheduling conflicts.