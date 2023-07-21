Jebavy Drive from north of Johnson Road north to Bryant Road will be surfaced with hot-mix asphalt, Friday, July 21, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
Thru traffic will need to continue to use the detour route on Bryant Road, Washington Avenue, and Tinkham Avenue/Johnson Road through Friday late afternoon.
Commercial Trucks should use Bryant, then Washington to U.S. 10.
Once the HMA has cooled down enough for traffic, Jebavy Drive from Bryant to Johnson roads will be open to all traffic.
The contractor will then close Jebavy Drive from Johnson Road south to U.S. 10. The contractor will begin lowering the manhole covers on Saturday and Monday. The existing HMA roadway between Johnson Road south to U.S. 10 will be removed on Tuesday.
The contractors are currently two weeks ahead of schedule.
This begins the second phase in a two-phase project.
Businesses and residences on Jebavy Drive will have access to their property during construction. The public will have access only to businesses and residences on Jebavy Drive during the detour segments of the construction project. Thru traffic will not be permitted in the construction area when there is a detour route.
Those who need to enter the Jebavy Drive project work area during construction can do so using an access point near Johnson Road
Drivers will not be able to access Jebavy Drive to the north from U.S. 10.
Mail carriers, garbage trucks, emergency vehicles, residents, and the public should expect delays and use caution when driving within the project limits and when approaching construction equipment.