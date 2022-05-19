The Mason County Road Commission announced that Stiles Road from Chavez Road south to Marrison will be reduced to one lane using flag control on Friday, May 20, weather permitting. Hot-mix asphalt wedging is scheduled for Friday morning, starting around 7:30 a.m.
Expect delays and use caution when driving through the construction area.
Construction signs and flaggers will be used to warn motorists of the one-land road during the HMA paving, which is expected to take one day.
Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.