South Lakeshore Drive from Iris Road north to Buttersville Park will be resurfaced with hot-mix asphalt paving today (Thursday, July 29). Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flag control. Weather permitting, the work is expected to take one day. The Mason County Road Commission is advising motorists to drive carefully and expect delays.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many times have you barbecued so far this summer?
You voted: