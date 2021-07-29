South Lakeshore Drive from Iris Road north to Buttersville Park will be resurfaced with hot-mix asphalt paving today (Thursday, July 29). Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flag control. Weather permitting, the work is expected to take one day. The Mason County Road Commission is advising motorists to drive carefully and expect delays.

