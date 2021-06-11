Residents on Rasmussen Road from Jebavy Drive east 0.45 miles will have very limited access to their driveways due to continued road work on Monday, June 14.
Addresses from 5255 through 5563 will have concrete curb and gutter across their driveways. Contractors will be pouring curb and gutter on the north side of the road on Monday after doing the south side on Friday.
The concrete needs to cure a day or two before residents will be able to drive over it with a vehicle.
The contractor will be placing gravel over the new curb at the driveways within two days for access in and out of driveways. Those who are not able to get out of their driveway between Friday and Tuesday can call Ludington Mass Transit Authority at 845-6218 and they will give to a ride within the LMTA service area at no charge. An alternate phone number for LMT is 845-1231 then press 1 after prompted by automated message.