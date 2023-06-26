The Mason County Road Commission stated that Bonnie, Barton and Limouse roads in Pere Marquette Township will be reduced to one lane using flag control on Tuesday due to hot-mix asphalt work.
Drivers should expect delays and use caution when driving through the construction area.
Construction Ahead signs and flagger will be used to warn motorists of the one lane road during the HMA paving.
The paving work is anticipated to take approximately one day.
Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.
The work is weather dependent.