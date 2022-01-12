The 2021 Rotary Holiday Auction raised even more money for local Rotary projects than the previous year’s event. Both were held online due to the pandemic.

The total for 2021 was $32,152, thanks to donors, bidders and sponsors.

“We were very happy with the amount we raised, and are very grateful to all who participated,” said Dale Horowski, auction chair for the Rotary Club of Ludington.

Funds will help support the Rotary Club of Ludington STRIVE program and other Rotary projects, like upgrades to Rotary Park, books for local students, scholarships and more.

STRIVE (Students Taking a Renewed Interest In the Value of Education) is one of the club’s signature programs, matching mentors with students who are struggling, and providing students with financial incentives, special events and scholarship opportunities.

Among the highlights of the auction were the roughly 200 items available for bidding, from a paddle boat, kayaks and an e-bike to artwork, gift certificates, goody baskets and adventures. Each item sold on auction night, Dec. 1.

The generosity of local businesses, organizations and individuals is abundantly clear in the auction’s success, organizers said.

Not only did businesses provide items for the auction, several gave donations to become sponsors, making a sizable difference to the auction’s bottom line.

The 2021 sponsors were Safe Harbor Credit Union, West Shore Bank, Shelby State Bank, Safety Decals, House of Flavors, and Country Vet Clinic.

“The Ludington Rotary Club is humbled and grateful for such a caring and generous community to serve,” stated Chad Inabinet, club president. “It really does take many individuals and community partners to provide the programming we offer – whether through donations, volunteering of time, or spending an evening to participate in our Rotary Rotary Auction – and those actions are very much noticed and celebrated.”

Along with summer elephant ear sales, the Rotary Holiday Auction makes it possible to do the club’s good deeds.

The auction is held the first Wednesday in December, traditionally at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. The hopei is to host a hybrid event in 2022, with both in-person and online options.

The club meets at noon on Thursdays. Currently, meetings are online, but as COVID-19 cases decline to a safer level, both in-person gatherings and online participation will be available. For more information, visit www.ludingtonrotary.org or www.facebook.com/rotaryofludington.