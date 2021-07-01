This weekend’s West Shore Art Fair in Ludington’s Rotary Park will see the Rotary Club of Ludington roll out its new elephant ear food wagon, the club announced in a press release.
Purchased more than a year ago to expand the opportunities for the 80-member club to sell its popular treat, like so much else it was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic last summer which led to the cancellation of all three of the major local events Rotary sold elephant ears at in the past: Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, the West Shore Art Fair and the Gold Coast Arts and Craft Fair.
Macker again was canceled this year making the West Shore Art Fair the first outing with the new trailer.
Staffed by club members volunteering to help make and serve the oil-fried, cinnamon and sugar topped rolled out dough that resembles the shape of an elephant’s ear — if you use your imagination — funds raised support the club’s charitable efforts in the community including — but not limited to — the STRIVE student mentoring program, college scholarships for graduating seniors and some West Shore Community College students, the Dictionary Program that provides all Mason County third-grade students with a dictionary of their own and continuing to pay off a loan from the renovation of Rotary Park which is home to both the West Shore Art Fair and the Gold Coast Arts and Craft Show. The club also supports international projects.
“The Ludington Rotary Club is tremendously excited to be out and serving elephant ears again at our community events and appreciate the outpouring support from all who have been waiting a long time to enjoy our elephant ears,” stated Chad Inabinet, 2021 Rotary Club of Ludington president, in the release. He was installed as club president earlier this month by now past-president James Jensen who led the club during the pandemic year.
“This year, with our new food wagon, we hope to debut some new food items at other upcoming community events in order to increase our engagement and presence, along with raising additional funds to help continue our work, which is focused on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, education, environmental protection and growing our local economies. These focus areas allow us to give back to our local communities and continue to make our area a vibrant, thoughtful, caring and fun place to work and live,” Inabinet stated.
While prices everywhere are going up, the club will keep the price of its elephant ears at its 2019 level of $5 at least for this event.
“We purchased the trailer but never got a chance to use it last year,” stated Brad Chapman, Rotary board member and chair of the elephant ear committee, in the release. “We are super-excited about the trailer and want everybody to come down and see the trailer and purchase one of our famous elephant ears this weekend.”