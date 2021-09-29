The Ludington Rotary Club finished its third clean-up for the Adopt-A-Highway program, and members worked on its two miles of U.S. 31 stretching from the freeway's intersection with U.S. 10 and south. Volunteers that participated in the clean-up included John Barbrick, John Becket, Rebecca Berringer, Kathy Bromley, Tom Carlson, Deb Del Zoppo, Dominic Garza, Lynn Gerould, Chrissie Hall, Dale Horowski, Steve Hunt, Marc Keen, Michelle King, Tom Lane, Andrea Large, Jennifer Miller, Julee Sarto and Kathy Wheaton.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Fountain man, Ludington woman arrested for alleged meth possession in Scottville
-
Simplers seek to have more with Cartier Mansion
-
After Ludington police made split-second arrest, resisting charges didn't stick
-
'Having a blast': Eighth grade campers meet new friends, try new things
-
MCC holds long overdue homecoming dance
Trending Recipes
Poll
Are you considering handing out candy on Halloween?
You voted: