After two years of going online only, the Rotary Holiday Auction will welcome the community in person while continuing to offer the online option.

The auction is from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom and online at one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary, all to raise funds for Rotary programs, namely for the STRIVE mentorship program for high school students.

For the Rotary Club of Ludington to exceed the 2021 total of $32,000, the 2022 fundraiser will kick off the first part of its event on Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — with online bidding.

The second part of the auction is the live event at Stearns. Rotary will offer many live auction items that will be available for bidding only in person during what has traditionally been a kickoff to the holiday party season. Tickets are $50 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar. The event typically sells out, and this year are available at one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary

The items available for bid include a student bike from Trailhead Shop; dog sled adventure; trip on the SS Badger; several overnight stay options including the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, Crystal Mountain and more; gift certificates to local restaurants and shops; professional photo prints; and, many gift ideas for the upcoming holidays.

“Once again, our local businesses have been so generous with donations. We are excited to be back in person this year with our live auction taking place at Stearns Ballroom, and our silent auction items available to everyone on the website,” stated Nancy Fife, the chair of the auction committee, in a press release.

Area businesses, organizations and individuals donated many items up for bid, and local businesses have also offered sponsorships to help make the event a success. All will be recognized on the bidding website. One-of-a-kind packages are available this year at the live auction event in December, a one-stop shop.

The Rotary Club of Ludington has been a part of the community since 1933, and current club members are working to keep the efforts of Service Above Self alive and well.

“Many people know that selling Elephant Ears out of our big blue trailer in the summer is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Ludington. The Holiday Auction is our other big fund generator,” stated club President Dale Horowski. “We depend on both of these to fuel our efforts to better the community with durable projects like Rotary Park and ongoing investments in youth like the STRIVE program and college scholarships. We’ve been doing the auction for over 20 years, and it has grown from a small club event to a large, community-oriented party and celebration.

“We are thrilled to bring back the in-person part of it this year after a two-year hiatus. Our club is deeply grateful for the generosity of our local businesses and attendees that helps us continue our community projects.”

While club members and supporters missed getting together for the auction in person in 2020 and 2021, there were some advantages to the online format, including no long lines for checkout. We have combined the online platform with live auction systems for a smooth check out process for all that attend the live auction event.

This year’s auction committee members include Kathy Bromley, Nancy Fife, Dan Hinderer, James Jensen, Kim Johnson, Michelle King, Tom Lane, Jac Russell, Julee Sarto, Bob Sasin, Jenna Simpler and Dan Sleeman.

Rotary Club of Ludington projects include high school mentoring through the STRIVE program; distribution of dictionaries to all area third-graders; a project with the library to bring books to students through school; scholarships for high school and WSCC students; the Avenue of Flags on Ludington Avenue; and Rotary Park improvements.

The local club also participates in international programs, partnering with Rotary clubs around the world.

Club meetings are open to new participants. Anyone interested is invited to attend any Thursday at noon at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts or online. Learn more on the club’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rotaryofludington or website at www.ludingtonrotary.org, or ask our club president or any of our auction committee members listed for more information.