According to a report from the Rochester Institute of Technology, more than 22 million pounds of trash and plastic pollution ends up in the Great Lakes each year.

The Rotary Club of Ludington is joining with other Rotary Clubs throughout the Great Lakes region to do something about that this week.

“Rotary Club of Ludington has been known for many decades for our work with scholarships, the STRIVE high school mentoring program, dictionaries and other service to our local community,” James Jensen, president of Ludington Rotary, said. “Our club is part of Rotary International and through that affiliation also works with Rotarians throughout the world to address issues that impact the global community.

“Recently the Rotary International Board of Directors and the Rotary Foundation trustees added supporting the environment to the list of focus areas for our global efforts,” Jensen said. “Rotary Club of Ludington will partner with clubs throughout the Great Lakes region this Saturday in the Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup.

“Members of our club along with students from Ludington High School and others will clean the northern shore of Pere Marquette Lake from the Waterfront Sculpture Park to Maritime Heritage Park.”

According to District 6290 Governor Jon Catlin, “All of the district governors around the Great Lakes, including the Erie Canal, and the Saint Lawrence Seaway are working with their clubs to get as many as possible excited and onboard for helping to do a watershed cleanup in their community. As the Rotary Foundation approved a seventh area of focus that starts on July 1, 2021, we are trying to get a jumpstart on a sustainable project.”

Trash, plastics and other littered items plague oceans, lakes and rivers, according to Rotary. The trash poses a threat to terrestrial and aquatic life, often becomes microplastics and harmful toxins, and pollutes one of the most precious and limited natural resources.

Rotary recognizes the ongoing efforts of numerous groups and individuals that clean beaches, pick up litter and in other ways seek to protect the health of the environment at large and the Great Lakes specifically. By picking up litter on land throughout the Great Lakes watershed, it is prevented from deposited into the lakes by wind or water where it is more difficult to remove.

It will also improve aesthetics of the Great Lakes by removing garbage from public areas and roadsides. This past Saturday, Rotary Club of Ludington cleaned the northernmost two miles of the U.S. 31 freeway and the ramps to and from U.S. 10 as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s long-running Adopt-a-Highway program.

Rotary plans the Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup to be sustained as an annual event in the coming years during the week of Earth Day.

As part of the effort, trash collected is to be tabulated and the information gathered used in efforts to educate the public to the importance of protecting our waterways and to instill a sense of stewardship towards our Great Lakes.

Jensen added, “I think one of our members said it best when she and her son signed up to help, (she said) ‘We look forward to helping keep an area we love clean.’”

Saturday marks a new beginning for a club long part of Ludington and the world beyond.

For more information: https://ridistrict6290.org/stories/great-lakes-watershed-cleanup