LOGAN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash Friday night on Masten Road north of Lucek Road in Logan Township.
According to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole, Devon Newberry Adair, 33, of Rothbury, was driving a 1995 Yamaha motorcycle south on Masten Road when a deer ran into his path.
Cole stated Sunday that the accident reconstruction team indicated that Adair first hit the deer, then went into the opposite lane of travel and into the path of a northbound 2003 Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old male from Milford. Adair was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota and his three passengers, all juveniles, were uninjured.
The Carr and Custer fire departments and Life EMS all responded to the scene as well.
The crash remains under investigation.