Submitted photo
The Sable Dunes Audubon Society in partnership with AFFEW hosted 19 area youths on a birding hike at the Ludington State Park on Saturday, June 3. This hike was led by birding experts and brothers Levi and Benjamin Wilson. Each youngster was provided a set of binoculars donated by Leo and Nancy Hesting. The kids completed the loop around the Lost Lake Trail in 1 hour, 45 minutes. Seventeen different species of birds were sighted. For those interested in future youth outdoor activities, contact Joe Moloney with the Sable Dunes Audubon Society at joe.moloney99@gmail.com or Julia Chambers with AFFEW at president@affew.org.