MUSKEGON — A current state representative representing Muskegon announced Friday that he was going to run for the redrawn 32nd State Senate district that includes Mason County.
Terry Sabo, D-Ravenna, made the announcement Friday afternoon in a press release. The 32nd State Senate district drawn by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission that stretches from Benzie County to Muskegon County and includes all of Mason and Oceana counties.
“Being an ‘old-fashioned’ Democrat who puts working families and economic development first has earned me the support of Democrats, Republicans and Independents during my time in elected office,” Sabo stated in a press release. “Public service has been my life’s mission from my time in the military, serving 25 years as a local police officer and firefighter and serving 10 years in local and state elected office.”
Sabo is currently representing the 92nd State House district which includes Whitehall, Fruitland, Laketon and Muskegon townships in Muskegon County along with the cities of North Muskegon, Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.