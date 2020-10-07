AMBER TWP. — A 37-year-old Saginaw man died as a result of injuries suffered after the bicycle he was riding veered into traffic and was struck by an SUV Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
According to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies responded at 4:27 p.m. to the location, and witnesses indicated the Saginaw man was riding a bicycle eastbound on the paved shoulder of the highway. For an unknown reason, he veered off of the shoulder to the left and into the path of the eastbound 2002 Jeep Liberty. The SUV was driven by a 21-year-old Manistee woman.
Cole stated that the bicycle was struck at highway speed and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman cooperated with investigators, and neither speed or alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors.
U.S. 10 was closed in both directions for two hours while the Mason County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team worked the scene. The sheriff's office was assisted by members of the Scottville, Pere Marquette and Ludington fire departments and Life EMS.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.