The Salvation Army's annual holiday fundraising campaign is now underway, and the organization is encouraging people to contribute, or to volunteer as a bell-ringer this season.

The theme for the fundraiser is "Hope Marches On."

The organization stated in a press release that, though the holidays are often a time of joy, many people will not be able to celebrate this year because they are experiencing poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the federal government has allocated money for emergency rental assistance, distribution has been slow, which compounds concerns that families could be evicted before relief arrives.

Millions of Americans continue to face the threat of eviction, hunger and homelessness. The Salvation Army estimates that it will need to raise $150,000 through its Red Kettle and Mail campaigns.

HOW TO HELP

• Volunteer: People are encouraged to pick up a bell and ring at a community storefront. The Salvation Army stated that safety is a priority, and that it has taken every precaution to make the season safe for its donors, volunteers and staff, as well as those who rely on the organization.

Schedule volunteer hours online at www.registertoring.com or by calling (231) 843-3711.

• Donate: A sustaining gift of $25 per month could keep a family in their home. Donate through Apple Pay or Google Pay; ask Alexa to donate through Amazon; give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555; or provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

The resurgence of the pandemic has put new strains on social service organizations like the Salvation Army. Canceled fundraising events and market volatility have increased the need for public support of the Salvation Army this holiday season and into 2022.

The organization is hopeful that those who have time to give will volunteer by ringing a bell.

Money raised through the iconic Red Kettles provides critical services to vulnerable people and families year-round.

Companies interested in hosting a kettle can call the Salvation Army (231) 843-3711.