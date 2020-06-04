Sandcastles Children’s Museum announced it will remain closed for the summer via a press release Thursday afternoon.
“Our love and concern for children remains our No. 1 priority, and, therefore, we have made the decision to remain closed this summer,” the museum stated in the release.
The release states the board of directors and the staff considered many different options and scenarios that it could do, but the nature of the museum focuses on hands-on learning, social interaction, free unstructured play and the restrictions that the museum would need to impose would completely change the entire dynamic of it. Even with major changes in how the museum is run, it still could not guarantee the safety of the children that play here and that is a risk it wasn’t willing to take, the release states.
Until the time that it can re-open safely, we will continue to support families with online programming and the sharing of resources to keep kids engaged. One of the new exhibits the museum planned to launch this spring is its Water Safety Project. The museum has built a new Water Safety exhibit, and it looks forward to the time when kids can explore and engage with all it has to offer, according to the release.
Until that time, the museum will be launching its Water Safety Project virtually. By sharing videos and important educational information regarding dangerous currents and the importance of wearing a life jacket, the museum’s staff hopes to still make an impact on preventing drownings this summer.
It will be shared on Facebook, YouTube and on Sandcastles’ website, www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com
It will be a tough year for Sandcastles Children’s Museum without the income from our busiest summer months, the release stated. To assist with the operation of the museum, contributions would be appreciated. The museum is a non-profit and all donations are tax deductible. Donations can be made on the website through PayPal, through its capital campaign fund at the Community Foundation of Mason County, or by mailing checks directly to Sandcastles P.O. Box 595, Ludington, MI 49431.